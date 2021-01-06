Darrell Ratliff passed away on January 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 7 at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Reverend Clint Reiff will officiate. There will be a private burial at Cedarcrest Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at navarrefuneralhome.com
Darrell Ratliff was born on August 21, 1946 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Durward and Maxine Jackson Ratliff, and passed away on January 1, 2021, at the age of 74 in a Houston hospital.
