Loraine Jannett Eagleton Myles passed away on April 14, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Rock of Ages Church, 12217 Holly St., Crosby, Texas 77532, starting with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the funeral services starting at 12 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Inc, 734 FM 1942 Road, Crosby, Texas 77532, (281) 328-2801.
Loraine Jannett Eagleton Myles 64, was sent to the union of LeeVern and Lorena Eagleton on June 1, 1956. She was the fourth born of 12 children and grew up in Barrett Station, Texas. She was called home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Commented