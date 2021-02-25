James Mason Tubbs Jr. passed away on February 22, 2021. Final Arrangements entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521. The viewing is scheduled on February 27, 2021 from 8 to 10 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral service. Both services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 6227 N. Main Street, Baytown, Texas 77521. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Garden Cemetery, Baytown Texas.
James Mason Tubbs Jr. went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1961 in Baytown, Texas to James and Viola Tubbs Sr. He attended Ross S Sterling High School , graduated in 1979. James continued his education at Kilgore Junior College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Henderson State University. James also was a beloved Teacher/Coach at GCCISD for many years and from there he went on to continue his career at Syngas Chemical Plant in LaPorte, Texas until his passing.
