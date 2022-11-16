Raybourne Ricks Gupton passed away on Novemver 12, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Raybourne Ricks Gupton, aged 75, passed away on November 12, 2022, due to complications from COPD. He was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston on November 19, 1946, to Theresa Charlyne Ricks Gupton and Marvin Aubrey Gupton. His childhood was spent in Waco, West Columbia, Ganado, Baytown, Houston and Beaumont, graduating from Forest Park High School in Beaumont in 1966. He attended Lee College and graduated from the Career Academy of Broadcasters in Houston.
