Donald (Don) Lee Guillory Sr. passed away on February 27, 2021. A memorial service for Mr. Guillory will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sterling ~ White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas, 77562.
Donald (Don) Lee Guillory Sr, 77, of Baytown, TX, slipped into Jesus’s loving arms, with his family by his side on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1943, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to the late Odey Guillory and Thelma McFarlain Guillory. Don graduated from Deer Park High School in 1961. He was a faithful member of Baytown Revival Center.
Commented