Brenda Carolyn Thibodaux passed away on February 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas.
Brenda Carolyn Thibodaux, 81, of Baytown, Texas, passed away February 28, 2022. She was born in Baytown, Texas on January 2, 1941, to Robert and Elizabeth Hillard. She worked as a beautician for over 30 years and owned her own hair salon.
