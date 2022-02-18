Eva Faye Strong passed away peacefully in her sleep, February 13, 2022. Private burial will take place, next to her husband, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. The family requests memorial donations to St. Johns Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Rockdale Texas. The one thing constant in her life was attending church and her church family.
Eva Faye Strong, resident of Rockdale, passed away peacefully in her sleep, February 13, 2022. Eva was battling many health issues and most recently began treatment for throat cancer. She was 87 years old.
