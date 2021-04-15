Janie Medellin entered into rest on April 10, 2021. A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mission Burial Park South.
Janie Medellin, born June 23, 1925, entered into rest on April 10, 2021 at the age of 95.
