Wanda J. Gideon Fallin passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. A private service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Brookside Memorial Cemetery in Houston. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Wanda J. Gideon Fallin, 87, of Baytown, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Commented