Clarence Albert Biddle passed on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A Celebration of Clarence’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Sterling White Funeral Home.
Clarence Albert Biddle, 76, passed on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born on September 8, 1945 in Fort Gordon, Georgia to his parents Clarence Oliver Biddle and Lillian Iren Moon Biddle. He worked for many years as an Electrical Engineer. He loved fishing, woodworking, building many things, watching NASCAR and anything that had to do with racing. He was a huge lover of cats and was fascinated by them. Clarence was a hardworking gentleman who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Commented