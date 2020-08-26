Janeen Menifee Bellock passed away on August 13, 2020. Her children, Elbany N. Ramirez and Rojrick Menifee will hold services at Crespo and Jirrels on Garth Road on August 29, 2020 with public visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. An intimate memorial service for close family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Space is limited. Face masks are required for this celebration of a life well lived.
Janeen Menifee Bellock, age 62, passed away on August 13, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. Janeen was born on October 13, 1957 in McNair (Baytown), Texas to parents, Lillian Blake-Menifee and Joe Palmer.
