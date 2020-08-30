Helen Rogers Garrett, born February 8, 1929 in Patchogue, New York, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. A private gravesite service was held with Rick Strahan officiating.
Helen Rogers Garrett, born February 8, 1929 in Patchogue, New York, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She resided in New York with her parents until they moved to Ft. Meyers, Florida, when Helen was in High School. She met Lloyd C. Garrett, Jr. while he was in the Air Force, and stationed in Ft. Myers. Lloyd was from Baytown and they moved back to Baytown on his discharge from the service. They had two children Patricia and Greg.
