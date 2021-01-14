Clifton Graham passed away on January 4, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the Family Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, Texas 77562
Clifton Graham, 63, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Saviour on January 4, 2021. He was born on September 21, 1957, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Richard F. Graham and Shirley Mae Barbay Graham. Clifton grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from Tara High School in 1975. In 1979, Clifton followed the love of his life, Charlene, to Baytown, Texas. They began dating when Clifton was 16 and Charlene was 12, they were married on January 4, 1980; Clifton met our Lord on their 41st Wedding Anniversary. In 1979, Clifton began working as a contracted millwright at Brown and Root in Baytown, Texas. From the onset of his millwright position as a contractor at Brown and Root, he remained an integral part and leading role through the transformation of Brown and Root through owners Mobay, Miles, and Bayer. In 1995, Bayer bought Miles in Baytown, Texas and Clifton was transferred and promoted to an employee of Bayer via transfer to Middleton, Virginia until 1998 when he was transferred back to Bayer in Baytown and promoted as Reliability Maintenance Superintendent for Bayer. He was a natural leader and always saw the importance of each person’s responsibility and contribution to the chain of workers. He had a close-knit group of coworkers whom he made sure were on his team. He was never pompous or felt above others simply because of his title, he always approached his work and team from the standpoint that every voice, every action, every dispute, and merit would be given consideration for the interest of all. He served as Reliability Maintenance Superintendent at Bayer until 2012.
