Joyce Nell Welch graduated to Heaven to be with Jesus on April 15, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home.
Joyce Nell Welch was 75 years old. She was born on October 2, 1946, in Mercedes, Texas. She graduated to Heaven to be with Jesus on April 15, 2022 at her home in Highlands, Texas surrounded by her family.
