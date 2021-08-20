Alice Serrano Acosta passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with rosary services at 7 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown, Tx. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands, Tx.
Alice Serrano Acosta, 79, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Baytown, Tx. Alice was the proud mother of 5 children. Alice’s greatest love was her family. And all her children were proud to call her mom. Mom enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and was lovingly known for her signature cookie – “Nana’s Sand tarts.” She also loved spending as much time as she could with her 6 grandchildren.
Commented