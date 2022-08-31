Lois Fannie Davis passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Friends are welcome to visit with the family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6m to 8 p.m. Funeral services are being held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Sterling-White Funeral Home & Cemetery of Highlands, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.sterlingwhite.com
Lois Fannie Davis, 95, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on May 12, 1927, in Waycross, Georgia to her parents Curry Davis and Lola Mintz.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents Curry Davis and Lola Mintz; husband Joe C. Davis; her sisters June Lewis and Louise Stevens; her brothers Don Davis, JC Davis and Walter S Williams.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother,
sister, aunt, and friend to so many people.
She had many joys in her life family, fishing, shopping, and giving back to her community. She was always there for her family and friends, celebrating the good times and reminding us through the bad times “it could be worse”. Lois will be dearly missed by those who loved her and knew her.
Lois is survived by her children Nancy Davis and husband Michael Kuehn, Charles Davis and wife Sandy MacMurtrie; grandchildren Shawn and husband Jon Browning, Steven and wife Kristie Voumard, Constance and husband Bruce Keller, Michael and wife Jodi Kuehn and Daniel and wife Sarah Grider; sister Marcella Griffin, numerous of great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to visit with the family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are being held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sterling-White Funeral Home & Cemetery of Highlands, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.sterlingwhite. com
