JoAnne Sammons passed away. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1 p.m.
JoAnne Sammons, nee Halloway, age 84 of Chicago and formerly of Palatine. Beloved wife to the late Dr. James H. Sammons. Devoted mother to Joseph (Cindy) Bond and Nancy Venezia. Dear stepmother to Dr. James (Cindy) Sammons Jr. Col (ret), USAF, and the late Patricia Sheats. Loving Mimi to Ethan, Peyton, Nico, Kyle, Joya, Jesse, James, and Jeanna. Dear sister to Margaret Carter, Barbara Cork, and Nancy Williams. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Commented