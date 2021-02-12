Ronaldo “Ronnie” Iracheta Alegria was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The family will receive friends Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, with Fr. Terence P. Brinkman, S.T.D. as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown. Honoring the family as pallbearers will be Gabe Watton, Kirk Shugart, Derrick Smalley, Joey Brosh, Martin Sorola, Larry Martinez, David Wells, and Bien “Beaner” Sambilay. Honorary pallbearers are his sons and grandsons. The family asks that everyone wear a mask and remember to follow social distancing guidelines at all times at the viewing, service and internment. The family loves and appreciates you all and would like to wrap their arms around each of you for celebrating Ronnie’s life, but due to COVID, they ask that you feel their love and gratitude from a distance and, please, accept their no contact hugs for their safety and yours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Earthman Baytown Funeral, 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, 281-422-8181.
Ronaldo “Ronnie” Iracheta Alegria, 52, of Baytown, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born in McAllen, Texas to Manuel and Leonor Alegria on January 26, 1969. He was a Robert E. Lee High School graduate, Class of 1987. On August 15, 1987, Ronnie would marry his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Barrientes.
