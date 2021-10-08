Marshall R Mattingly, Sr. and Treva LaNelle Mattingly
Marshall Ray Mattingly, age 85, died November 17, 2020. Treva LaNelle Mattingly, age 82, died August 26, 2021, both in Baytown, Texas. Married for 67 years.
