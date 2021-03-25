Becky Lea Nelson passed away on March 23, 2021. A celebration of Becky’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Barbers Hill Middle School South Auditorium. The family has requested you wear Barbers Hill Blue to honor Becky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Becky’s memory to the Barbers Hill Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1108, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580, Attn: Sandra Westerberg.
Becky Lea Nelson, 65, of Old River-Winfree, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1955 in Baytown, Texas. She grew up in the area and graduated from Barbers Hill High School in 1974. Becky remained a dedicated Barbers Hill eagle where she worked as a Bus Driver and the Transportation Manager for 35 years. She was passionate about her job and full of school spirit.
