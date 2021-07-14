Betty Oleta Mccurdy

Betty Oleta Mccurdy went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Bayshore Baptist Church, 11315 Spencer Highway La Porte, TX 77571 at 5 p.m. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. - Dr. Seuss

Betty Oleta Mccurdy, 83 Pasadena, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2021 after a short illness. Betty was born on November 12, 1937 to Ossiel Agnew Edwards and Opie Lenora Pendergrass in Arp, Texas. Betty's first job was at Newberry's at the age of 14 and she retired from Diamond-Koch in 2000 at the age of 63. Betty love to travel with her sister, and they traveled all across this country. But above all else she loved her family dearly.