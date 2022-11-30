Vita Marie Schneider passed away on November 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road in Baytown. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Lobit in Baytown Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to the Redeemer Lutheran Childcare Center in Vita’s memory if so inclined.
Vita Marie Schneider 101 of Baytown, Texas went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022, following a brief illness. Vita was born on January 12, 1921, in Brooklyn, New York – the middle of 9 children to Joe and Gussie Soldano. Vita is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Gussie, her husband Artie, her son Howard Jay Schneider and her siblings, Lou, Jay, Nettie, Frank, Tony and Mary.
