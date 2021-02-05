Audrey Dolores Clark passed away on January 26, 2021. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice or to CASA, PO Box 9027, Liberty, TX. 77575 or https://casalctx.org/donate/.
Audrey Dolores Clark of Baytown, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2021. Audrey was born on August 21, 1935 to Andrew Clark and Alice Fash Clark of Queens, New York. In December of 1954, Audrey married Salvatore Daniele and moved to Brooklyn, New York to start a family. In 1968, Audrey and her family moved to Dallas, Texas. Audrey enjoyed 44 years in Dallas raising her children, spending time with her growing number of grandchildren and making special friends. In 2012, to be closer to her other grandchildren, Audrey moved to Baytown, Texas.
