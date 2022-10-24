Donald Edwin Hillier Jr. passed away on October 22, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N Alexander Dr., Baytown, TX 77520. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Don Hillier to Cedar Bayou Baptist Church Address: 3116 N Alexander Dr, Baytown, TX 77520, or Gideons international, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or https://gideons.org/donate.
Donald Edwin Hillier Jr., 84 of Baytown, Texas, passed away October 22, 2022. He was born in Odessa, Texas on January 30, 1938 to Della Mae Dunnam Hillier and Donald Edwin Hillier Sr. He was married to Gwen Louise Crawford Hillier, for 62 years. Don had a career in chemical engineering, training and education for Gulf Oil now Chevron Corporation.
