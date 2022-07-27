Carla Ann Adcock passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Sterling White Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 am. The service will be held at 11:30 am with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA in honor of Carla’s love for her dogs or charity of your choice.
Carla Ann Adcock, age 62, of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Carla was born on September 19, 1959 in Spokane, Washington. She moved to Baytown as a youth, graduating from Lee High School in 1977. She married the love of her life, Ronnie Adcock, on October 16, 1981 and together they raised two daughters, Megan and Sara.
