Avanell Henson Kimmey passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions can be made to the Baytown Youth Fair Scholarship Program in memory of Avanell Kimmey at P.O. Box 621, Baytown, Texas 77522. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Graveside service on Thursday April 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens in Baytown, Texas.
Avanell Henson Kimmey, 87, of Baytown, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in a North Texas health care center. She was born January 11, 1935, to parents, Woodrow W. Power and Thelma Sandras Power.
