Gordon Harrison Crocker passed away on June 14, 2021. Please join the family at a Reception to be held August 13, at 1 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home Baytown. A Rosary and Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. We will be remembering the lives of Gordon, Julie and Peter at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to The Center and St. Joseph’s Church.
Gordon Harrison Crocker, beloved father and grandfather, went home to heaven on Monday, June 14, with his daughter holding his hand. Gordon was born on August 7, 1947, in Houston, to Sheldon and Virginia Crocker.
