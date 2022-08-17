Stacy Cobb-Jones passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. Friends are welcome to visit with the family on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Funeral services to begin at 11 a.m. and interment to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Sterling-White Funeral Home & Cemetery of Highlands, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.sterlingwhite.com
Stacy Cobb-Jones, 58, of Highlands, Texas passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. Stacy was born on May 23, 1964, in Highlands, Texas to parents Carl Patton and Wanda Sue Traylor.
