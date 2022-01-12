Jesus Maria Rodriguez, 53, of Baytown, Texas passed away on January 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home.
Do you consider yourself a religious person? Pew Research Center's annual survey on the religious composition of the U.S. found that roughly 3-in-10 adults (29%) now identify as religiously unaffiliated while the number of self-identified Christians has fallen to 63%, down from 75% a decade ago.
