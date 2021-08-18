Marianne Jacob McClelland

Marianne “Teenie” Jacob McClelland passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 7 p.m., Monday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown. For those who desire, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #7206, 800 W. Baker Road, Baytown, TX 77521-2311, in Marianne’s name.
Marianne “Teenie” Jacob McClelland, 72, of Baytown, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at her residence.
