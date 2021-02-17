Danny Wayne Irby passed away on February 13, 2021. There will be a celebration of life held at Hankamer Community Fellowship located at, 2858 FM 1663, Hankamer, TX 77562, on Friday, February 19th at 11:00AM.
Danny Wayne Irby, 66, of Old River Winfree, passed away in his home with his family by his side on Saturday, February 13th. He was born on April 24, 1954 at San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, TX to Marilyn & A.D. Irby. He graduated from Barbers Hill High School in 1974 and joined the United States Air Force, where he ranked Airman first class (A1C). He was honorably discharged on February 19, 1976 and remained in the Reserves for two years. He married the love of his life, Brenda, on October 10, 1986. He worked as a mechanic for many years at Chevron Phillips Chemical Plant for Brown & Root, and later decided to move and work closer to home for the City of Anahuac, where he worked for 5 years. Dan’s hobbies consist of going antiquing, growing roses, bird watching, and playing backgammon with his best friend, Pat O’Brien. More than anything else, Dan’s favorite hobby of all was spending quality time with his family. Dan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Dan’s smiling face is an unforgettable image that will be treasured by all who love him. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, A.D. and Marilyn Irby. Cherishing his memory is his wife, Brenda, sons, David Irby and wife Brandy, Brandon Irby and wife Dixie, grandchildren, Taylor and wife Kelly, Sean, Meagan, Eric, and Abby, great-grandchild, Juliet, brothers, David and wife Janet, Don and wife Susan, sisters, Pat and husband John, Shirley and husband Roy, best friend, Pat, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. There will be a celebration of life held at Hankamer Community Fellowship located at, 2858 FM 1663, Hankamer, TX 77562, on Friday, February 19th at 11:00AM.
