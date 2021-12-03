Benny May Thomas passed away on December 1, 2021. The family will receive friends between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m. for visitation on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The American Heart Association or Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.
Benny May Thomas, 88, of Bryan, Texas, formerly a lifelong resident of Baytown, Texas, passed away on December 1, 2021. She was born in Cedar Bayou, Texas on December 13, 1932 to Benjamin Franklin and Dollie May Wilburn.
