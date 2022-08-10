Karen Joy (Lippman) Robinson passed on August 5, 2022. Private family graveside services honoring Karen will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, located at 13001 Katy Freeway, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9 a.m. Prior to the graveside services, a private family viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. with a procession to graveside following at 8:45 a.m. In lieu of customary remembrances, kindly consider a contribution in memory of Karen Robinson to Defenders of Wildlife at www.defenders.org under honor someone special or to Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation at www.bushhoustonliteracy.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at memorialoaksfunerals.com
Karen Robinson was born on August 10, 1957 and passed on August 5, 2022. She will be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her family, relatives, friends, and the nurses who cared for her.
