John Kouskoutis passed away on November 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, TX.
John Kouskoutis, 84 of Baytown, Texas, formally of Tarpon Springs, Florida, passed away on November 6, 2021. He was born in Tarpon Springs, Florida on January 29, 1937 to Emmanuel and Angeliki (Zoumis) Kouskoutis. John had a career as an industrial painter until he retired to take care of his mother. He joined the Army in 1960 and was head chef. In his younger days he enjoyed entering jitterbug contest and was an avid hunter and fisher.
