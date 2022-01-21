Phyllis May McPherson completed her journey in this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Friends are invited to remember Phyllis, and gather with her family, beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina St. in Baytown, Texas. This will conclude with a Rosary. A Memorial Mass will also be celebrated at St. Joseph on Friday, January 28th, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Phyllis May McPherson, aged 95, completed her journey in this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and with joy beyond measure, is now living the promise of our Blessed Lord Jesus. Phyllis was born on September 18, 1926, in San Diego, California, and grew up living in many different areas of the country.
Commented