Olga Elizabeth (Srubar) Svrcek passed away October 5, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, Texas; the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina Street in Baytown, Texas. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Fayetteville, Texas. A BBQ dinner reception for family and friends will follow immediately afterward at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall, 209 E. Bell Street, Fayetteville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.DementiaSociety.org/donate, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Baytown, Texas or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Texas.
Olga Elizabeth (Srubar) Svrcek, age 92, passed away the morning of October 5, 2021 in the loving presence of family and the comfort of her home. She was born to the late Anton and Aloise Srubar in LaGrange, Texas, on November 7, 1928. She resided in Baytown, Texas for over 70 years.
