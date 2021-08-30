John Edgar Sausage, Jr. passed away on August 26, 2021. The family invites you to join them for a visitation on Tuesday August 31, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services for John will be available for viewing via livestream and are to be held in the chapel of Carter-Conley Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. A funeral procession will then depart for a 1 p.m. graveside service at San Jacinto Memorial Park under the direction of Carter-Conley Funeral Home.
John Edgar Sausage, Jr., age 46, was born December 6, 1974 in Houston, Texas and left this earth to be with his heavenly family on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his family. A native Houstonian, John’s family lived in the Cloverleaf community until 2019 when they moved to the Atascocita area. He attended Pyburn Elementary, Galena Park Junior High, and Galena Park High School, and graduated in 1997 from North Shore High School. John enjoyed life, North Shore football games, the Houston Rodeo, the circus, Broadway musicals, country music and concerts, his Lee College class, the Baytown ARC group, the Special Olympics, holidays, and family time together.
