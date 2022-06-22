Barbara Joan Graf passed away on June 16, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10 am in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. To share a memory of Barbara or words of comfort with the family, please visit www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Barbara Joan Graf, 63, passed away on June 16, 2022 in Old River-Winfree, Texas. She was born on July 12, 1958 in Corsicana, Texas to Linda Faye Spence-Hughes, who has preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Wade, Kelly and Stacey Hughes; and sister, Michelle Hughes.
