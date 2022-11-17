John Ray McFerren passed away on November 4, 2022. For more information, see https://www.sterlingwhite.com/tributes/John-McFerren
A graveside service will be held at Sterling-White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
John Ray McFerren passed away on November 4, 2022. For more information, see https://www.sterlingwhite.com/tributes/John-McFerren
A graveside service will be held at Sterling-White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.