Scott Bourlon Kirk

Scott Bourlon Kirk passed away on November 12, 2022. Service will be November 17, 2022, at 10 a.m.at SterlingWood Church, 4910 East Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston, TX 77015.

Scott Bourlon Kirk, age 59 passed away on November 12, 2022, at 9:24 p.m. of cancer. He was born December 4, 1962, in Gonzales, Texas to Joseph M. Kirk, Sr. and Anna M. Kirk.