Antonio Rodell Short passed away on April 13, 2023. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. followed by the service at Faith Temple Church, 1211 Yupon St., Baytown TX. For repast information call Lisa at 713-754-0316.
Antonio Rodell Short of Baytown passed away at his home on April 13, 2023. He was born June 28, 1960, in Baytown, Texas and lived in the Baytown community all his life. Tony worked in construction and was an insulator helper. Tony loved the Lord, his family, football, eating and dancing.
