Annie Zular Haywood passed away on July 19, 2023. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at Earthman Funeral Home in Baytown, TX.
Annie Zular Haywood was born November 18, 1922, to Agail Lee Jackson and Jimmy Gladys Lattimore in Lone Oak, Texas and was baptized at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church. She attended Booker T. Washington School in Vernon, Texas and united in marriage to Elmo Haywood September 23, 1939. To this union, five sons were born
