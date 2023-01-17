Anna Marie Kalbitz

Anna Marie Kalbitz passed away on January 14, 2023. Friends are invited to join the family in celebrating the life of Anna Marie Kalbitz. A reception will be held in her honor at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Baytown, Texas from 4-6 pm on Saturday, January 21. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hardin United Methodist Church Choir, which she loved being a part of. The address PO Box 134 Hardin, Texas 77561