Anita Louise Liming Wilhelm passed away on January 21, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held in Baytown on February 6, 2023 and in Miamitown, Ohio, in July 2023. The family asks that donations be made to Ascend Hospice Care or the VFW Post 912 in Baytown. To leave condolences to the family and read more about Ms. Wilhelm, please visit the Navarre Funeral Home website @ www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Anita Louise Liming Wilhelm of Baytown, Texas, and previously from Miamitown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 26th to Wilbur and Grace Liming. Anita enjoyed working with her Home Depot family for 17 years, most recently as a greeter at the Baytown store.
