Amanda Lee Kohler passed away on December 27, 2022. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bede on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Kaplan Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Williamsburg House of Mercy (www.williamsburghouseofmercy.org/donations/). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Amanda Lee Kohler passed away on December 27, 2022. She was born February 26, 1936 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to William Crutcher Lee, Jr., and Mary Amanda Fallon.
Commented