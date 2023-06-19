Have you seen a heron flying around your neighborhood recently? If so, chances are good that it’s a yellow-crowned night-heron. They nest high in trees and can be found in many neighborhoods this time of year. They often make a distinctive squawk when taking off or flying which is easily recognizable. They also frequent ditches along roadsides where they hunt for crawfish, one of their favored delicacies.
Yellow-crowned night-herons are stocky with a short, thick neck and somewhat short legs. They have blocky heads with thick, short bills compared to other herons and in flight the wings are broad and rounded. They are larger than a cattle egret and smaller than a great egret or great blue heron. Adults are gray with a bold face pattern including a black head with a large white cheek patch and a creamy yellow crown with head plumes during the breeding season. Immature birds are brown with fine spots on their back and streaky bellies.
