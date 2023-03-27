Construction is moving ahead on the new T-36 at Baytown golf course. Located where the former Evergreen course once existed, crews have been making progress on the above-ground work surrounding the new course. Crews are currently moving dirt for the course’s earthwork and shaping it. They have started on drainage and irrigation work. There are plans to install a pump station. Afterward, crews will begin installing the grass, one of the course’s most important features.
The course was approved by council in April 2022. Landscapes Unlimited is managing the golf course and has started with construction plans. Once completed, it will utilize a double-loop concept.
