The Kiwanis Club of Baytown recently hosted the Golf/Fishing GOSH Tournamentat the Kingwood Country Club, and there were plenty of winners. 

The event couples a golf tournament with a fishing tournament — hence the name, GOlf/fiSH. The tournament is divided into teams, each consisting of two golfers and one fisherman (or woman). The golfers play an 18-hole scramble while the angler fishes the lakes on the course. Scores are tallied by subtracting the number of fish caught from the scramble score. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.