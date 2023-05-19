The first-place team winners at the Kiwanis Club of Baytown Golf/Fishing GOSH Tournament are Jackson Daniele, Hudson Martin, Bryan Daniele and Baytown Kiwanis President-Elect Leia Miller. The tournament also had winners for Closest to the Pin and Most Fish Caught. There was also a raffle held. The funds raised from the tournament go toward scholarships for local high school students.Photo courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown
The Closest to the Pin winners at the Kiwanis Club of Baytown 2023 GOSH Tournament were, from left, Tim Delgado, Jaxson Daniele, James Sutton, Chris Radner and Mike Farabee.
The Kiwanis Club of Baytown recently hosted the Golf/Fishing GOSH Tournamentat the Kingwood Country Club, and there were plenty of winners.
The event couples a golf tournament with a fishing tournament — hence the name, GOlf/fiSH. The tournament is divided into teams, each consisting of two golfers and one fisherman (or woman). The golfers play an 18-hole scramble while the angler fishes the lakes on the course. Scores are tallied by subtracting the number of fish caught from the scramble score.
