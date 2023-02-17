Baytown police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in January.
A man and a woman were shot on the night of Jan. 17 by an unknown assailant who fired multiple times at the couple while they were inside their home at the Marina Club Apartments, 1200 Missouri Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 55-year-old Steven Jackson of Baytown, said Ana Fernandez, Baytown Police spokeswoman.
