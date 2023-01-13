The Jay and Kay Eshbach Foundation has graciously lent 108-year-old pieces of the USS Texas Battleship’s hull to the Baytown Sun and Texas First Bank on Rollingbrook Drive, where they will be on display for the next 30 days. A model of the dreadnought is also on display at the Sun, showing what the ship looked like around 1915. Eshbach is chair of the Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee, a group attempting to have the historic ship brought to Bayland Island after it undergoes repairs in Galveston. Eshbach added that he has a few more battleship pieces and if you would like one for your office lobby, contact him at 281-744-7238. Pictured are, at the Baytown Sun, Eshbach, left, and Matt Hollis, assistant managing editor of the Sun. Also pictured from left at Texas First Bank, is Liz Webb, banking center manager, and Mike Wilson, Texas First Bank senior vice president.
Photos courtesy of Jay Eshbach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.